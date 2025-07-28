QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NGD
NGD: New Gold Inc

6.61 USD 0.16 (2.48%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NGD ha avuto una variazione del 2.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.44 e ad un massimo di 6.63.

Segui le dinamiche di New Gold Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.44 6.63
Intervallo Annuale
2.43 6.80
Chiusura Precedente
6.45
Apertura
6.48
Bid
6.61
Ask
6.91
Minimo
6.44
Massimo
6.63
Volume
10.862 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.48%
Variazione Mensile
9.08%
Variazione Semestrale
81.59%
Variazione Annuale
124.07%
20 settembre, sabato