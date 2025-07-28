Valute / NGD
NGD: New Gold Inc
6.61 USD 0.16 (2.48%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NGD ha avuto una variazione del 2.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.44 e ad un massimo di 6.63.
Segui le dinamiche di New Gold Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.44 6.63
Intervallo Annuale
2.43 6.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.45
- Apertura
- 6.48
- Bid
- 6.61
- Ask
- 6.91
- Minimo
- 6.44
- Massimo
- 6.63
- Volume
- 10.862 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 81.59%
- Variazione Annuale
- 124.07%
20 settembre, sabato