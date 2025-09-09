QuotazioniSezioni
NDAQ: Nasdaq Inc

89.57 USD 0.70 (0.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NDAQ ha avuto una variazione del 0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 88.67 e ad un massimo di 89.93.

Segui le dinamiche di Nasdaq Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
88.67 89.93
Intervallo Annuale
64.84 97.06
Chiusura Precedente
88.87
Apertura
89.17
Bid
89.57
Ask
89.87
Minimo
88.67
Massimo
89.93
Volume
9.827 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.79%
Variazione Mensile
-3.96%
Variazione Semestrale
18.40%
Variazione Annuale
22.36%
20 settembre, sabato