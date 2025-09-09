Valute / NDAQ
NDAQ: Nasdaq Inc
89.57 USD 0.70 (0.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NDAQ ha avuto una variazione del 0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 88.67 e ad un massimo di 89.93.
Segui le dinamiche di Nasdaq Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NDAQ News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 21
- GAP, ELF, OPY: Small-Cap Stocks Hit Record Highs - TipRanks.com
- Nasdaq (NDAQ) Loses 5.4% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
- Tracking William Nygren’s Harris Associates Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:OAKMX)
- Eric Trump Says ‘Arguably Saves the U.S. Dollar’ - TipRanks.com
- Nasdaq: Fairly Valued For Steady Compounding (NASDAQ:NDAQ)
- Goldman Sachs alza il target di prezzo di MongoDB a $370, mantiene rating Buy
- Il direttore di Dave Inc. Khan vende azioni per 8,7 milioni di dollari
- SEC paves way for crypto spot ETFs with new listing rules
- Winklevoss Twins Resolve Lawsuit Over Gemini (GEMI) Earn - TipRanks.com
- Winklevoss Twins' Gemini Hits $4.4 Billion Valuation In Strong Nasdaq Debut - Bullish (NYSE:BLSH), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
- Nasdaq sospende le negoziazioni di Ostin Technology Group in attesa di informazioni
- Nasdaq halts trading of Ostin Technology Group pending information
- BlackRock esplora la tokenizzazione degli ETF per accesso 24/7 ai mercati - Benzinga Italia
- Crypto exchange Gemini raises $425 million in US IPO, Bloomberg News reports
- Gemini’s IPO rides the crypto craze to further the fortunes of the Winklevoss twins
- Gemini IPO Due After Winklevoss Crypto Exchange Raises Price Range
- Gemini IPO oversubscribed as price range jumps, retail allocation grows
- Galaxy Digital Stock Sees RS Rating Jump To 83
- Bitdeer Technology Stock Earns 84 RS Rating
- Nasdaq To Invest $50 Million In Gemini IPO, Requests Tokenized Trading
- Gemini Space Station reiterates IPO range of $17-19/sh, says Nasdaq will buy $50M of shares
- Exclusive-Winklevoss-founded crypto exchange Gemini taps Nasdaq as strategic investor, sources say
- Nasdaq Wants SEC To Approve Tokenized Securities Trading — Here's How They Compare With Traditional Stocks - Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
Intervallo Giornaliero
88.67 89.93
Intervallo Annuale
64.84 97.06
- Chiusura Precedente
- 88.87
- Apertura
- 89.17
- Bid
- 89.57
- Ask
- 89.87
- Minimo
- 88.67
- Massimo
- 89.93
- Volume
- 9.827 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.40%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.36%
20 settembre, sabato