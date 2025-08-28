Currencies / NDAQ
NDAQ: Nasdaq Inc
92.85 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NDAQ exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 92.48 and at a high of 93.17.
Follow Nasdaq Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NDAQ News
Daily Range
92.48 93.17
Year Range
64.84 97.06
- Previous Close
- 92.86
- Open
- 93.00
- Bid
- 92.85
- Ask
- 93.15
- Low
- 92.48
- High
- 93.17
- Volume
- 2.359 K
- Daily Change
- -0.01%
- Month Change
- -0.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.74%
- Year Change
- 26.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%