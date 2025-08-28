QuotesSections
NDAQ: Nasdaq Inc

92.85 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NDAQ exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 92.48 and at a high of 93.17.

Follow Nasdaq Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
92.48 93.17
Year Range
64.84 97.06
Previous Close
92.86
Open
93.00
Bid
92.85
Ask
93.15
Low
92.48
High
93.17
Volume
2.359 K
Daily Change
-0.01%
Month Change
-0.44%
6 Months Change
22.74%
Year Change
26.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%