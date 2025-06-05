QuotazioniSezioni
MBOT: Microbot Medical Inc

3.19 USD 0.10 (3.24%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MBOT ha avuto una variazione del 3.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.91 e ad un massimo di 3.35.

Segui le dinamiche di Microbot Medical Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.91 3.35
Intervallo Annuale
0.88 4.67
Chiusura Precedente
3.09
Apertura
3.04
Bid
3.19
Ask
3.49
Minimo
2.91
Massimo
3.35
Volume
6.187 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.24%
Variazione Mensile
-15.16%
Variazione Semestrale
109.87%
Variazione Annuale
246.74%
21 settembre, domenica