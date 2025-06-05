Currencies / MBOT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MBOT: Microbot Medical Inc
3.34 USD 0.08 (2.34%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MBOT exchange rate has changed by -2.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.33 and at a high of 3.56.
Follow Microbot Medical Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MBOT News
- Microbot Medical raises $25.2 million through investment options
- Microbot Medical stock price target raised to $12 from $9 at H.C. Wainwright
- Aon To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Aon (NYSE:AON), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)
- Microbot Shares Rise on FDA Clearance for LIBERTY Robotic System
- Microbot Medical to showcase FDA-cleared robotic system at conference
- Microbot Medical receives FDA clearance for endovascular robotic system
- Why Robinhood Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT), Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)
- Microbot Medical issues 3 million shares through option exercises, raises $5.9 million
- Brenmiller Energy appoints Harel Gadot as independent director to board
- Microbot Shares Rise as New U.S. Patent Expands LIBERTY System Market
- Microbot Medical stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on patent win
- Microbot Medical appoints former Olympian as VP of sales
- Microbot Medical ® Added to the Russell Microcap ® Index
- Microbot Medical receives patent in China for surgical robotics
- Microbot Medical expands authorized shares
- # H.C. Wainwright keeps Buy rating on MICROBOT stock ahead of launch
- Microbot Medical gears up for Q3 LIBERTY System launch
- Microbot Medical set to join Russell Microcap Index
Daily Range
3.33 3.56
Year Range
0.88 4.67
- Previous Close
- 3.42
- Open
- 3.49
- Bid
- 3.34
- Ask
- 3.64
- Low
- 3.33
- High
- 3.56
- Volume
- 4.334 K
- Daily Change
- -2.34%
- Month Change
- -11.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 119.74%
- Year Change
- 263.04%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev