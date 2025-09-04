Valute / M
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
M: Macy's Inc
17.59 USD 0.01 (0.06%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio M ha avuto una variazione del -0.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.33 e ad un massimo di 17.90.
Segui le dinamiche di Macy's Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
M News
- 123-year-old retailer, big box chain closing dozens of stores
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 19th
- Should Value Investors Buy Macy's (M) Stock?
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock Macy's (M) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- Best Value Stock to Buy for September 19th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 19th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 19th
- Here's How Bloomingdale's & Bluemercury Drive Macy's Growth in 2025
- La frenesia dell’IA è stata un "fattore principale" della volatilità dei singoli titoli, afferma Barclays
- AI frenzy has been "major driver" of single-stock volatility, Barclays says
- Wall Street Roundup: Red Flag, Green Flag
- Nike vs. Lululemon: Is Either Apparel Stock Due for a Sharp Rebound?
- BANR, DOCU, M: Three New AI Analyst Ratings - TipRanks.com
- Consumer Tech News (September 1 – September 5): Apple AI Push, Palantir Expands Partnerships, Tesla Robotaxi Surge, NVIDIA's $1.5B Chip Deal - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Labor Market Shocker Sends Ripples Across Wall Street as Analysts Eye Homebuilder Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Why Macy's Stock Zoomed 31% Higher This Week
- The Score: Macy’s, Kraft Heinz, Tesla and More Stocks That Defined the Week
- Wall Street Roundup: Jobs Data, Gold Highs, AI + Tariff Impact
- Stock Market Hits New Highs On Google, Broadcom, Jobs Report: Weekly Review
- Macy's Finds A New Fit: Earnings Beat, Outlook Raised But Tariffs Still Pinch - Macy's (NYSE:M)
- Macy's Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Results - Macy's (NYSE:M)
- McDonald's To Rally Around 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- Macy’s stock price target raised to $6.50 from $6.00 at UBS on market share concerns
- Company News for Sep 4, 2025
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.33 17.90
Intervallo Annuale
9.77 18.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.60
- Apertura
- 17.60
- Bid
- 17.59
- Ask
- 17.89
- Minimo
- 17.33
- Massimo
- 17.90
- Volume
- 9.282 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.06%
- Variazione Mensile
- 34.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 38.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.68%
20 settembre, sabato