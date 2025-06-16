Valute / LASE
LASE: Laser Photonics Corporation
4.20 USD 0.51 (10.83%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LASE ha avuto una variazione del -10.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.04 e ad un massimo di 4.62.
Segui le dinamiche di Laser Photonics Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.04 4.62
Intervallo Annuale
1.71 15.65
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.71
- Apertura
- 4.46
- Bid
- 4.20
- Ask
- 4.50
- Minimo
- 4.04
- Massimo
- 4.62
- Volume
- 4.998 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -10.83%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 33.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- -72.96%
21 settembre, domenica