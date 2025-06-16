QuotazioniSezioni
LASE: Laser Photonics Corporation

4.20 USD 0.51 (10.83%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LASE ha avuto una variazione del -10.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.04 e ad un massimo di 4.62.

Segui le dinamiche di Laser Photonics Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.04 4.62
Intervallo Annuale
1.71 15.65
Chiusura Precedente
4.71
Apertura
4.46
Bid
4.20
Ask
4.50
Minimo
4.04
Massimo
4.62
Volume
4.998 K
Variazione giornaliera
-10.83%
Variazione Mensile
6.33%
Variazione Semestrale
33.33%
Variazione Annuale
-72.96%
21 settembre, domenica