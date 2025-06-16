통화 / LASE
LASE: Laser Photonics Corporation
4.20 USD 0.51 (10.83%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LASE 환율이 오늘 -10.83%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.04이고 고가는 4.62이었습니다.
Laser Photonics Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
4.04 4.62
년간 변동
1.71 15.65
- 이전 종가
- 4.71
- 시가
- 4.46
- Bid
- 4.20
- Ask
- 4.50
- 저가
- 4.04
- 고가
- 4.62
- 볼륨
- 4.998 K
- 일일 변동
- -10.83%
- 월 변동
- 6.33%
- 6개월 변동
- 33.33%
- 년간 변동율
- -72.96%
20 9월, 토요일