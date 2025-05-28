QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LAB
Tornare a Azioni

LAB: Standard BioTools Inc

1.40 USD 0.01 (0.71%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LAB ha avuto una variazione del -0.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.38 e ad un massimo di 1.45.

Segui le dinamiche di Standard BioTools Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LAB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.38 1.45
Intervallo Annuale
0.92 2.33
Chiusura Precedente
1.41
Apertura
1.41
Bid
1.40
Ask
1.70
Minimo
1.38
Massimo
1.45
Volume
2.257 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.71%
Variazione Mensile
13.82%
Variazione Semestrale
30.84%
Variazione Annuale
-25.93%
20 settembre, sabato