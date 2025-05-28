Valute / LAB
LAB: Standard BioTools Inc
1.40 USD 0.01 (0.71%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LAB ha avuto una variazione del -0.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.38 e ad un massimo di 1.45.
Segui le dinamiche di Standard BioTools Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.38 1.45
Intervallo Annuale
0.92 2.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.41
- Apertura
- 1.41
- Bid
- 1.40
- Ask
- 1.70
- Minimo
- 1.38
- Massimo
- 1.45
- Volume
- 2.257 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 30.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- -25.93%
20 settembre, sabato