Währungen / LAB
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
LAB: Standard BioTools Inc
1.39 USD 0.02 (1.42%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LAB hat sich für heute um -1.42% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.39 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.41 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Standard BioTools Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LAB News
- Standard BioTools kündigt Stellenabbau und umfassende Restrukturierung an
- Standard BioTools announces workforce reduction and restructuring plan
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Casdin group buys Standard Biotools (LAB) shares worth $635,750
- Standard BioTools to consolidate R&D operations, announces $3.6 million in restructuring costs
- Casdin funds buys Standard Biotools (LAB) shares worth $443,032
- Standard BioTools stock holds Sector Weight rating at KeyBanc amid M&A potential
- Standard BioTools (LAB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Standard Biotools earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Doximity (DOCS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- PRECISE-SG100K selects SomaScan 11K assay for 100,000 sample study
- Standard BioTools grants RSU awards to CEO and CFO, increases CFO bonus target
- IBM will merge two South Bay research hubs into one San Jose tech site
- Mesa Laboratories Stock: Strong Order Growth And Positive Valuation Outlook (NASDAQ:MLAB)
- FedEx Issues Soft Guidance, Joins Torrid Holdings, Allot And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
- SomaLogic Acquisition Worth $350 Million Marks Next Step In Illumina's Advanced Biomarker Push - Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)
- Kroger Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Couchbase, CarMax And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Tesla and AMD Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Standard BioTools stock soars after selling SomaLogic to Illumina for $425M
- Standard BioTools: Too Early To Determine The Fate Of This Turnaround (NASDAQ:LAB)
- Standard BioTools to Host Inaugural Proteomics Roundtable Webcast Series
- Standard biotools CEO Michael Egholm sells $5,150 in stock
- Standard biotools CEO Michael Egholm sells $5,126 in stock
Tagesspanne
1.39 1.41
Jahresspanne
0.92 2.33
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.41
- Eröffnung
- 1.41
- Bid
- 1.39
- Ask
- 1.69
- Tief
- 1.39
- Hoch
- 1.41
- Volumen
- 37
- Tagesänderung
- -1.42%
- Monatsänderung
- 13.01%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 29.91%
- Jahresänderung
- -26.46%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K