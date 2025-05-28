통화 / LAB
LAB: Standard BioTools Inc
1.40 USD 0.01 (0.71%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LAB 환율이 오늘 -0.71%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.38이고 고가는 1.45이었습니다.
Standard BioTools Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
LAB News
- 스탠다드 바이오툴스, 인력 감축 및 구조조정 계획 발표
- Standard BioTools announces workforce reduction and restructuring plan
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Casdin group buys Standard Biotools (LAB) shares worth $635,750
- Standard BioTools to consolidate R&D operations, announces $3.6 million in restructuring costs
- Casdin funds buys Standard Biotools (LAB) shares worth $443,032
- Standard BioTools stock holds Sector Weight rating at KeyBanc amid M&A potential
- Standard BioTools (LAB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Standard Biotools earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- PRECISE-SG100K selects SomaScan 11K assay for 100,000 sample study
- Standard BioTools grants RSU awards to CEO and CFO, increases CFO bonus target
- IBM will merge two South Bay research hubs into one San Jose tech site
- Mesa Laboratories Stock: Strong Order Growth And Positive Valuation Outlook (NASDAQ:MLAB)
- SomaLogic Acquisition Worth $350 Million Marks Next Step In Illumina's Advanced Biomarker Push - Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)
- Standard BioTools stock soars after selling SomaLogic to Illumina for $425M
- Standard BioTools: Too Early To Determine The Fate Of This Turnaround (NASDAQ:LAB)
- Standard BioTools to Host Inaugural Proteomics Roundtable Webcast Series
- Standard biotools CEO Michael Egholm sells $5,150 in stock
- Standard biotools CEO Michael Egholm sells $5,126 in stock
일일 변동 비율
1.38 1.45
년간 변동
0.92 2.33
- 이전 종가
- 1.41
- 시가
- 1.41
- Bid
- 1.40
- Ask
- 1.70
- 저가
- 1.38
- 고가
- 1.45
- 볼륨
- 2.257 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.71%
- 월 변동
- 13.82%
- 6개월 변동
- 30.84%
- 년간 변동율
- -25.93%
