LAB: Standard BioTools Inc
1.41 USD 0.06 (4.44%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LABの今日の為替レートは、4.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.35の安値と1.42の高値で取引されました。
Standard BioTools Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LAB News
- スタンダードバイオツールズ、人員削減と再編計画を発表
- Standard BioTools announces workforce reduction and restructuring plan
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Casdin group buys Standard Biotools (LAB) shares worth $635,750
- Standard BioTools to consolidate R&D operations, announces $3.6 million in restructuring costs
- Casdin funds buys Standard Biotools (LAB) shares worth $443,032
- Standard BioTools stock holds Sector Weight rating at KeyBanc amid M&A potential
- Standard BioTools (LAB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Standard Biotools earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Doximity (DOCS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- PRECISE-SG100K selects SomaScan 11K assay for 100,000 sample study
- Standard BioTools grants RSU awards to CEO and CFO, increases CFO bonus target
- IBM will merge two South Bay research hubs into one San Jose tech site
- Mesa Laboratories Stock: Strong Order Growth And Positive Valuation Outlook (NASDAQ:MLAB)
- FedEx Issues Soft Guidance, Joins Torrid Holdings, Allot And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
- SomaLogic Acquisition Worth $350 Million Marks Next Step In Illumina's Advanced Biomarker Push - Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)
- Kroger Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Couchbase, CarMax And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Tesla and AMD Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Standard BioTools stock soars after selling SomaLogic to Illumina for $425M
- Standard BioTools: Too Early To Determine The Fate Of This Turnaround (NASDAQ:LAB)
- Standard BioTools to Host Inaugural Proteomics Roundtable Webcast Series
- Standard biotools CEO Michael Egholm sells $5,150 in stock
- Standard biotools CEO Michael Egholm sells $5,126 in stock
1日のレンジ
1.35 1.42
1年のレンジ
0.92 2.33
- 以前の終値
- 1.35
- 始値
- 1.37
- 買値
- 1.41
- 買値
- 1.71
- 安値
- 1.35
- 高値
- 1.42
- 出来高
- 1.107 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.44%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 14.63%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 31.78%
- 1年の変化
- -25.40%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K