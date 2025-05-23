货币 / LAB
LAB: Standard BioTools Inc
1.38 USD 0.01 (0.73%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LAB汇率已更改0.73%。当日，交易品种以低点1.32和高点1.39进行交易。
关注Standard BioTools Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
1.32 1.39
年范围
0.92 2.33
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.37
- 开盘价
- 1.36
- 卖价
- 1.38
- 买价
- 1.68
- 最低价
- 1.32
- 最高价
- 1.39
- 交易量
- 1.575 K
- 日变化
- 0.73%
- 月变化
- 12.20%
- 6个月变化
- 28.97%
- 年变化
- -26.98%
