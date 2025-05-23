QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / IMNN
Tornare a Azioni

IMNN: Imunon Inc

4.98 USD 0.12 (2.35%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IMNN ha avuto una variazione del -2.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.70 e ad un massimo di 5.24.

Segui le dinamiche di Imunon Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IMNN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.70 5.24
Intervallo Annuale
0.37 9.18
Chiusura Precedente
5.10
Apertura
5.11
Bid
4.98
Ask
5.28
Minimo
4.70
Massimo
5.24
Volume
454
Variazione giornaliera
-2.35%
Variazione Mensile
-16.30%
Variazione Semestrale
369.81%
Variazione Annuale
369.81%
21 settembre, domenica