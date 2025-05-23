Valute / IMNN
IMNN: Imunon Inc
4.98 USD 0.12 (2.35%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IMNN ha avuto una variazione del -2.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.70 e ad un massimo di 5.24.
Segui le dinamiche di Imunon Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IMNN News
- IMUNON presenterà nuovi dati sulla terapia per il cancro ovarico alla conferenza AACR
- IMUNON to present new data on ovarian cancer therapy at AACR conference
- Imunon, Inc. (IMNN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IMUNON (IMNN) Stock Is Trending Wednesday: What's Going On? - Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN)
- Imunon stock surges after first patient dosed in Phase 3 ovarian cancer trial
- First patient dosed in IMUNON’s phase 3 ovarian cancer trial
- IMUNON announces 1-for-15 reverse stock split to maintain Nasdaq listing
- Imunon registers additional $4.5 million in shares under at-the-market program
- Imunon receives Nasdaq extension to maintain listing status
- Imunon receives Nasdaq exception to address listing deficiencies and amends stock plan
- Imunon shareholders approve increase in authorized shares and reverse split
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates buy rating on Imunon stock at $14 target
- IMUNON reports promising ovarian cancer therapy data at ESMO
- IMUNON reports durability data for COVID-19 vaccine alternative
- Imunon Inc. appoints new CFO following termination
- IMUNON to Present at the Zacks SCR Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum on June 12th
- IMNN-001 shows promise in ovarian cancer treatment
- Imunon Inc. Faces Nasdaq Delisting Over Compliance Issues
- IMUNON Invited to Present Translational Data in Supporting Remarkable Phase 2 Ovarian Cancer Survival Results at ESMO Gynaecological Cancers Congress 2025
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.70 5.24
Intervallo Annuale
0.37 9.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.10
- Apertura
- 5.11
- Bid
- 4.98
- Ask
- 5.28
- Minimo
- 4.70
- Massimo
- 5.24
- Volume
- 454
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- -16.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 369.81%
- Variazione Annuale
- 369.81%
21 settembre, domenica