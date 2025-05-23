Currencies / IMNN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IMNN: Imunon Inc
5.42 USD 0.16 (2.87%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IMNN exchange rate has changed by -2.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.35 and at a high of 5.71.
Follow Imunon Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IMNN News
- Imunon, Inc. (IMNN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IMUNON (IMNN) Stock Is Trending Wednesday: What's Going On? - Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN)
- Imunon stock surges after first patient dosed in Phase 3 ovarian cancer trial
- First patient dosed in IMUNON’s phase 3 ovarian cancer trial
- IMUNON announces 1-for-15 reverse stock split to maintain Nasdaq listing
- Imunon registers additional $4.5 million in shares under at-the-market program
- Imunon receives Nasdaq extension to maintain listing status
- Imunon receives Nasdaq exception to address listing deficiencies and amends stock plan
- Imunon shareholders approve increase in authorized shares and reverse split
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates buy rating on Imunon stock at $14 target
- IMUNON reports promising ovarian cancer therapy data at ESMO
- IMUNON reports durability data for COVID-19 vaccine alternative
- Imunon Inc. appoints new CFO following termination
- IMUNON to Present at the Zacks SCR Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum on June 12th
- IMNN-001 shows promise in ovarian cancer treatment
- Imunon Inc. Faces Nasdaq Delisting Over Compliance Issues
- Why Nvidia Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)
- Why Box Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG), Box (NYSE:BOX)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.78%
- IMUNON Invited to Present Translational Data in Supporting Remarkable Phase 2 Ovarian Cancer Survival Results at ESMO Gynaecological Cancers Congress 2025
- US Stocks Likely To Open Higher After S&P 500's Four-Day Fall: 'Market Is Risk-Off,' Says Expert - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.61%
- Gold Gains Over 1%; Ross Stores Shares Dip After Pulling Fiscal 2026 Outlook - Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX), BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ)
- Gold Gains Over 1%; Ross Stores Shares Dip After Pulling Fiscal 2026 Outlook - Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX), BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ)
Daily Range
5.35 5.71
Year Range
0.37 9.18
- Previous Close
- 5.58
- Open
- 5.66
- Bid
- 5.42
- Ask
- 5.72
- Low
- 5.35
- High
- 5.71
- Volume
- 165
- Daily Change
- -2.87%
- Month Change
- -8.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 411.32%
- Year Change
- 411.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%