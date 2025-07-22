Valute / IMMR
IMMR: Immersion Corporation
7.39 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IMMR ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.33 e ad un massimo di 7.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Immersion Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.33 7.50
Intervallo Annuale
6.47 10.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.39
- Apertura
- 7.44
- Bid
- 7.39
- Ask
- 7.69
- Minimo
- 7.33
- Massimo
- 7.50
- Volume
- 1.079 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- -16.21%
21 settembre, domenica