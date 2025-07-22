Currencies / IMMR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IMMR: Immersion Corporation
7.09 USD 0.02 (0.28%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IMMR exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.03 and at a high of 7.14.
Follow Immersion Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IMMR News
- Immersion receives Nasdaq notice over delayed annual report filing
- Tesla, Alibaba Surge Among Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Palantir, AMD Slide as Market Cap Stock Movers Dominate Tuesday Trading
- Mine with ease. Rich Miner helps Bitcoin holders get a daily income.
- Palantir, Home Depot Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Facebook, UnitedHealth lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- Bitcoin price today: steady at $119.3k, Ether near record high on corporate buying
- Immersion (IMMR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Meta, Goldman Sachs lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- BitMine stock falls after increasing at-the-market offering to $24.5B
- Tesla and Monday Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Tesla, Eli Lilly Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- BitMine stock soars as ETH holdings reach $4.96 billion
- Apple and Netflix Lead Mega-Cap Movers on Friday’s Trading Session
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Immersion (IMMR) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs shuffle RBLX, COIN, and BMNR stocks
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys BMNR and VCYT, sells JOBY and XYZ stock
- Wall Street futures boosted by US-EU trade deal ahead of action-packed week
- Bitmine Immersion Technologies increases ATM offering capacity to $4.5 billion
- BitMine Immersion stock rises after ETH holdings exceed $2 billion
- Barnes & Noble Education: Buy The Dip - An Overlooked Business Clearly Inflecting
- BitMine Immersion stock rises after ARK Invest acquires $182M stake
- ARK Invest purchases $182 million stake in BitMine Immersion
Daily Range
7.03 7.14
Year Range
6.47 10.72
- Previous Close
- 7.07
- Open
- 7.05
- Bid
- 7.09
- Ask
- 7.39
- Low
- 7.03
- High
- 7.14
- Volume
- 735
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 1.87%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.59%
- Year Change
- -19.61%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%