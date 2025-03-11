Valute / FWRG
FWRG: First Watch Restaurant Group Inc
15.94 USD 0.61 (3.69%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FWRG ha avuto una variazione del -3.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.90 e ad un massimo di 16.98.
Segui le dinamiche di First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FWRG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.90 16.98
Intervallo Annuale
12.90 22.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.55
- Apertura
- 16.62
- Bid
- 15.94
- Ask
- 16.24
- Minimo
- 15.90
- Massimo
- 16.98
- Volume
- 2.319 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- -14.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.79%
20 settembre, sabato