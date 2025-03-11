QuotazioniSezioni
FWRG: First Watch Restaurant Group Inc

15.94 USD 0.61 (3.69%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FWRG ha avuto una variazione del -3.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.90 e ad un massimo di 16.98.

Segui le dinamiche di First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.90 16.98
Intervallo Annuale
12.90 22.72
Chiusura Precedente
16.55
Apertura
16.62
Bid
15.94
Ask
16.24
Minimo
15.90
Massimo
16.98
Volume
2.319 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.69%
Variazione Mensile
-14.67%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.86%
Variazione Annuale
1.79%
