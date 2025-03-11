Currencies / FWRG
FWRG: First Watch Restaurant Group Inc
16.65 USD 0.55 (3.20%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FWRG exchange rate has changed by -3.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.61 and at a high of 17.19.
Follow First Watch Restaurant Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FWRG News
Daily Range
16.61 17.19
Year Range
12.90 22.72
- Previous Close
- 17.20
- Open
- 17.17
- Bid
- 16.65
- Ask
- 16.95
- Low
- 16.61
- High
- 17.19
- Volume
- 1.448 K
- Daily Change
- -3.20%
- Month Change
- -10.87%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.80%
- Year Change
- 6.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%