QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FTCI
Tornare a Azioni

FTCI: FTC Solar Inc

8.07 USD 0.45 (5.91%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FTCI ha avuto una variazione del 5.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.63 e ad un massimo di 8.12.

Segui le dinamiche di FTC Solar Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FTCI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.63 8.12
Intervallo Annuale
2.13 8.12
Chiusura Precedente
7.62
Apertura
7.70
Bid
8.07
Ask
8.37
Minimo
7.63
Massimo
8.12
Volume
232
Variazione giornaliera
5.91%
Variazione Mensile
33.17%
Variazione Semestrale
181.18%
Variazione Annuale
18.68%
21 settembre, domenica