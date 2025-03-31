Valute / FTCI
FTCI: FTC Solar Inc
8.07 USD 0.45 (5.91%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FTCI ha avuto una variazione del 5.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.63 e ad un massimo di 8.12.
Segui le dinamiche di FTC Solar Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FTCI News
- FTC Solar shareholders approve stock issuance and incentive plan amendment
- Nextracker: Valuation And The End Of Political Drama Suggest Taking Profits (NASDAQ:NXT)
- FTC Solar unveils 80° high angle stow for Pioneer tracker
- Trump's Pause On Solar, Wind Project Approvals Impacts These 3 Stocks, With Their Valuation Scores Slipping - Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), BKV (NYSE:BKV)
- UBS raises FTC Solar stock price target to $5.50 on improved financing
- FTC Solar earnings missed by $1.13, revenue fell short of estimates
- FTC Solar (FTCI) Q2 Revenue Jumps 75%
- FTC Solar Q2 2025 slides: 75% revenue growth overshadowed by continued losses
- FTC Solar, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FTCI)
- FTC Solar (FTCI) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Enphase Energy (ENPH): Another Mediocre Quarter And No Near-Term Catalysts - Hold
- FTC Solar secures $75 million strategic financing facility
- FTC Solar shareholders approve board nominees, auditor
- Nextracker: Leading The Solar Boom With Advanced Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:NXT)
- FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.63 8.12
Intervallo Annuale
2.13 8.12
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.62
- Apertura
- 7.70
- Bid
- 8.07
- Ask
- 8.37
- Minimo
- 7.63
- Massimo
- 8.12
- Volume
- 232
- Variazione giornaliera
- 5.91%
- Variazione Mensile
- 33.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 181.18%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.68%
21 settembre, domenica