Currencies / FTCI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FTCI: FTC Solar Inc
6.93 USD 0.03 (0.43%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FTCI exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.77 and at a high of 7.08.
Follow FTC Solar Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTCI News
- FTC Solar shareholders approve stock issuance and incentive plan amendment
- Nextracker: Valuation And The End Of Political Drama Suggest Taking Profits (NASDAQ:NXT)
- FTC Solar unveils 80° high angle stow for Pioneer tracker
- Trump's Pause On Solar, Wind Project Approvals Impacts These 3 Stocks, With Their Valuation Scores Slipping - Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), BKV (NYSE:BKV)
- UBS raises FTC Solar stock price target to $5.50 on improved financing
- FTC Solar earnings missed by $1.13, revenue fell short of estimates
- FTC Solar (FTCI) Q2 Revenue Jumps 75%
- FTC Solar Q2 2025 slides: 75% revenue growth overshadowed by continued losses
- FTC Solar, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FTCI)
- FTC Solar (FTCI) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Enphase Energy (ENPH): Another Mediocre Quarter And No Near-Term Catalysts - Hold
- FTC Solar secures $75 million strategic financing facility
- FTC Solar shareholders approve board nominees, auditor
- Nextracker: Leading The Solar Boom With Advanced Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:NXT)
- FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
6.77 7.08
Year Range
2.13 7.40
- Previous Close
- 6.90
- Open
- 6.95
- Bid
- 6.93
- Ask
- 7.23
- Low
- 6.77
- High
- 7.08
- Volume
- 40
- Daily Change
- 0.43%
- Month Change
- 14.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 141.46%
- Year Change
- 1.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%