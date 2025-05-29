Valute / FNWB
FNWB: First Northwest Bancorp
7.30 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FNWB ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.27 e ad un massimo di 7.41.
Segui le dinamiche di First Northwest Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.27 7.41
Intervallo Annuale
6.05 12.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.30
- Apertura
- 7.36
- Bid
- 7.30
- Ask
- 7.60
- Minimo
- 7.27
- Massimo
- 7.41
- Volume
- 95
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -27.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- -31.13%
21 settembre, domenica