FNWB: First Northwest Bancorp

7.30 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FNWB ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.27 e ad un massimo di 7.41.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.27 7.41
Intervallo Annuale
6.05 12.10
Chiusura Precedente
7.30
Apertura
7.36
Bid
7.30
Ask
7.60
Minimo
7.27
Massimo
7.41
Volume
95
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
-2.28%
Variazione Semestrale
-27.94%
Variazione Annuale
-31.13%
21 settembre, domenica