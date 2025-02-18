QuotazioniSezioni
EEX: Emerald Holding Inc

5.08 USD 0.05 (0.97%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EEX ha avuto una variazione del -0.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.92 e ad un massimo di 5.17.

Segui le dinamiche di Emerald Holding Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.92 5.17
Intervallo Annuale
3.22 5.45
Chiusura Precedente
5.13
Apertura
5.09
Bid
5.08
Ask
5.38
Minimo
4.92
Massimo
5.17
Volume
145
Variazione giornaliera
-0.97%
Variazione Mensile
0.00%
Variazione Semestrale
26.68%
Variazione Annuale
2.83%
20 settembre, sabato