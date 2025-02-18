Valute / EEX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
EEX: Emerald Holding Inc
5.08 USD 0.05 (0.97%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EEX ha avuto una variazione del -0.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.92 e ad un massimo di 5.17.
Segui le dinamiche di Emerald Holding Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EEX News
- Emerald Holding appoints Danielle Puceta as chief digital officer
- Emerald Holding amends credit agreement to reduce interest rate on term loans
- Emerald Holding acquires Toronto-based Generis Group
- Earnings call transcript: Emerald Holdings Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast
- Emerald (EEX) Q2 Revenue Jumps 23%
- Emerald Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 22.7%, company reaffirms full-year guidance
- Emerald Expositions earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- MercadoLibre, Palantir, Vertex lead earnings reports Monday
- Emerald Holding: Buybacks And Dividends Don’t Justify 16x Cash Flow (NYSE:EEX)
- Emerald Holding re-elects directors, confirms auditor
- Emerald Holding to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
- Arm Holdings, Fluence Energy, Semrush And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Consensus Cloud Solns (NASDAQ:CCSI), ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM)
- Why AppLovin Shares Are Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM)
- Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Crash In Q2 - HUYA (NYSE:HUYA), Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX)
- Applied Digital Posts Weak Revenue, Joins Allegro MicroSystems And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
- Why Ericsson Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
- Why ReShape Lifesciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 82%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- Greenbrier, RPM International, CVRx And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Collective Mining (AMEX:CNL), Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)
- Why Sangamo Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 40%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)
- Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Emerald Holding, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:EEX)
- Baidu, Informatica And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ)
- Why GCL Global Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 107%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.92 5.17
Intervallo Annuale
3.22 5.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.13
- Apertura
- 5.09
- Bid
- 5.08
- Ask
- 5.38
- Minimo
- 4.92
- Massimo
- 5.17
- Volume
- 145
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.97%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.83%
20 settembre, sabato