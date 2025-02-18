Currencies / EEX
EEX: Emerald Holding Inc
5.00 USD 0.10 (1.96%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EEX exchange rate has changed by -1.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.93 and at a high of 5.00.
Follow Emerald Holding Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EEX News
- Emerald Holding appoints Danielle Puceta as chief digital officer
- Emerald Holding amends credit agreement to reduce interest rate on term loans
- Emerald Holding acquires Toronto-based Generis Group
- Earnings call transcript: Emerald Holdings Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast
- Emerald (EEX) Q2 Revenue Jumps 23%
- Emerald Expositions earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Emerald Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 22.7%, company reaffirms full-year guidance
- MercadoLibre, Palantir, Vertex lead earnings reports Monday
- Emerald Holding: Buybacks And Dividends Don’t Justify 16x Cash Flow (NYSE:EEX)
- Emerald Holding re-elects directors, confirms auditor
- Emerald Holding to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
- Arm Holdings, Fluence Energy, Semrush And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Consensus Cloud Solns (NASDAQ:CCSI), ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM)
- Why AppLovin Shares Are Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM)
- Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Crash In Q2 - HUYA (NYSE:HUYA), Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX)
- Applied Digital Posts Weak Revenue, Joins Allegro MicroSystems And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
- Why Ericsson Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
- Why ReShape Lifesciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 82%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- Greenbrier, RPM International, CVRx And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Collective Mining (AMEX:CNL), Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)
- Why Sangamo Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 40%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)
- Emerald Holding, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:EEX)
- Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Baidu, Informatica And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ)
- Why GCL Global Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 107%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
Daily Range
4.93 5.00
Year Range
3.22 5.45
- Previous Close
- 5.10
- Open
- 4.93
- Bid
- 5.00
- Ask
- 5.30
- Low
- 4.93
- High
- 5.00
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- -1.96%
- Month Change
- -1.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.69%
- Year Change
- 1.21%
