Valute / DRD
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
DRD: DRDGOLD Limited American Depositary Shares
25.62 USD 1.20 (4.91%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DRD ha avuto una variazione del 4.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.56 e ad un massimo di 26.11.
Segui le dinamiche di DRDGOLD Limited American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DRD News
- DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) GOLD Limited Presents at Mining Forum Americas 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:DRD) 2025-09-17
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Maximize Your Returns
- Harmony Gold Stock Trading Cheaper Than Industry: Buy, Sell or Hold?
- Recent Price Trend in DRDGOLD (DRD) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) This Year?
- 5 Gold Mining Stocks to Buy Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectation in September
- 3 Top Gold Mining Stocks Set to Ride the Bullion Boom
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Tap Wall Street Rally
- With a 90%+ MTD winner & an 83% hit rate, this AI stock picker is now up +131.69%
- Still betting on Nvidia? Our AI picked this stock instead; it’s up 96%+ THIS MONTH
- DRDGOLD (DRD) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- Is DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Here's How to Play Harmony Gold Stock Before FY25 Earnings Release
- Wal-Mart, Merck Slide Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on DRDGOLD stock amid strong earnings
- DRDGOLD reports higher annual earnings and declares final dividend
- Up 23%+ in two sessions, this satellite stock looks poised for further upside
- Is HMY Stock a Screaming Buy After the 75% YTD Price Rally?
- DRDGold: Expansion Underway In SA, But Shares Could Pull Back A Bit (NYSE:DRD)
- DRDGold Stock: Well Positioned For Expansion (NYSE:DRD)
- Gold Mining Stocks: Winners And Losers At The Start Of H2 2025
- Stock Of The Day: Gold Stock Jumps Past Buy Point As Investors Rush Back To Precious Metal
- Gold Stocks Extend Rally Amid New Trump Tariff Threats. Several Flash Buy Signals.
- These Gold Stocks Trigger Sell Signals As Metal Loses Its Haven Luster
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.56 26.11
Intervallo Annuale
8.38 26.11
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.42
- Apertura
- 24.56
- Bid
- 25.62
- Ask
- 25.92
- Minimo
- 24.56
- Massimo
- 26.11
- Volume
- 2.796 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.91%
- Variazione Mensile
- 34.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 63.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- 161.43%
20 settembre, sabato