Currencies / DRD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DRD: DRDGOLD Limited American Depositary Shares
23.36 USD 0.04 (0.17%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DRD exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.95 and at a high of 23.45.
Follow DRDGOLD Limited American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DRD News
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Maximize Your Returns
- Harmony Gold Stock Trading Cheaper Than Industry: Buy, Sell or Hold?
- Recent Price Trend in DRDGOLD (DRD) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) This Year?
- 5 Gold Mining Stocks to Buy Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectation in September
- 3 Top Gold Mining Stocks Set to Ride the Bullion Boom
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Tap Wall Street Rally
- With a 90%+ MTD winner & an 83% hit rate, this AI stock picker is now up +131.69%
- Still betting on Nvidia? Our AI picked this stock instead; it’s up 96%+ THIS MONTH
- DRDGOLD (DRD) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- Is DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Here's How to Play Harmony Gold Stock Before FY25 Earnings Release
- Wal-Mart, Merck Slide Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on DRDGOLD stock amid strong earnings
- DRDGOLD reports higher annual earnings and declares final dividend
- Up 23%+ in two sessions, this satellite stock looks poised for further upside
- Is HMY Stock a Screaming Buy After the 75% YTD Price Rally?
- DRDGold: Expansion Underway In SA, But Shares Could Pull Back A Bit (NYSE:DRD)
- DRDGold Stock: Well Positioned For Expansion (NYSE:DRD)
- Gold Mining Stocks: Winners And Losers At The Start Of H2 2025
- Stock Of The Day: Gold Stock Jumps Past Buy Point As Investors Rush Back To Precious Metal
- Gold Stocks Extend Rally Amid New Trump Tariff Threats. Several Flash Buy Signals.
- These Gold Stocks Trigger Sell Signals As Metal Loses Its Haven Luster
- Gold Prices, Mining Stocks Climb On These Not-So-Surprising Factors
Daily Range
22.95 23.45
Year Range
8.38 23.45
- Previous Close
- 23.32
- Open
- 23.09
- Bid
- 23.36
- Ask
- 23.66
- Low
- 22.95
- High
- 23.45
- Volume
- 1.476 K
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 22.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 48.98%
- Year Change
- 138.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%