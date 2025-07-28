QuotazioniSezioni
CPRX: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc

19.78 USD 0.62 (3.04%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CPRX ha avuto una variazione del -3.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.75 e ad un massimo di 20.38.

Segui le dinamiche di Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.75 20.38
Intervallo Annuale
19.15 26.58
Chiusura Precedente
20.40
Apertura
20.38
Bid
19.78
Ask
20.08
Minimo
19.75
Massimo
20.38
Volume
2.814 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.04%
Variazione Mensile
-3.93%
Variazione Semestrale
-18.70%
Variazione Annuale
-0.55%
