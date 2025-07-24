Currencies / CPRX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CPRX: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc
19.88 USD 0.12 (0.61%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CPRX exchange rate has changed by 0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.71 and at a high of 20.04.
Follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CPRX News
- Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
- BofA lists 13 SMID cap stocks that could rebound
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals at Cantor Conference: Strategic Focus on Rare Diseases
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Here's Why Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) is a Strong Value Stock
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Crescent Biopharma stock at $28 target
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Settles Firdapse Patent Litigation With Lupin
- Catalyst settles patent dispute with Lupin over FIRDAPSE
- Industry Analysis: Eli Lilly Stock Tops My Tier Two Pharmaceuticals List (NYSE:LLY)
- Here's Why Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Why Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: A Developing Story That's Cheap Enough (NASDAQ:CPRX)
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings Beat, Firdapse Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Catalyst (CPRX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals earnings beat by $0.29, revenue topped estimates
- Catalyst Pharmaceutics to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Right Now?
- Don't Give Up Hope, Value Investors
- Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- CPRX vs. NBIX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Here's Why Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) is a Strong Growth Stock
Daily Range
19.71 20.04
Year Range
19.15 26.58
- Previous Close
- 19.76
- Open
- 19.78
- Bid
- 19.88
- Ask
- 20.18
- Low
- 19.71
- High
- 20.04
- Volume
- 1.938 K
- Daily Change
- 0.61%
- Month Change
- -3.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.29%
- Year Change
- -0.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%