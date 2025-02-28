Valute / CIO
CIO: City Office REIT Inc
6.95 USD 0.01 (0.14%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CIO ha avuto una variazione del -0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.95 e ad un massimo di 6.97.
Segui le dinamiche di City Office REIT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.95 6.97
Intervallo Annuale
4.19 6.97
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.96
- Apertura
- 6.96
- Bid
- 6.95
- Ask
- 7.25
- Minimo
- 6.95
- Massimo
- 6.97
- Volume
- 135
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.62%
21 settembre, domenica