CIO: City Office REIT Inc

6.95 USD 0.01 (0.14%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CIO ha avuto una variazione del -0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.95 e ad un massimo di 6.97.

Segui le dinamiche di City Office REIT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.95 6.97
Intervallo Annuale
4.19 6.97
Chiusura Precedente
6.96
Apertura
6.96
Bid
6.95
Ask
7.25
Minimo
6.95
Massimo
6.97
Volume
135
Variazione giornaliera
-0.14%
Variazione Mensile
0.29%
Variazione Semestrale
34.69%
Variazione Annuale
19.62%
21 settembre, domenica