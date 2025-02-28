Currencies / CIO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CIO: City Office REIT Inc
6.95 USD 0.01 (0.14%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CIO exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.94 and at a high of 6.95.
Follow City Office REIT Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CIO News
- CIO or EGP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Should Value Investors Buy City Office REIT (CIO) Stock?
- Cash Cows: 12 High-Yield REITs With Safe Dividends
- Are Investors Undervaluing City Office REIT (CIO) Right Now?
- CIO or EGP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- City Office REIT (CIO) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Earnings call transcript: City Office Q1 2025 reveals major EPS miss
- The State Of REITs: August 2025 Edition
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- CIO or EGP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Should Value Investors Buy City Office REIT (CIO) Stock?
- City Office earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- City Office REIT (CIO) Q2 FFO Meet Estimates
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow In Week Ended July 25
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- City Office REIT: It's Been A Fun Ride (CIO) (CIO.PR.A)
- City Office REIT (CIO) Surges 24.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- City Office REIT stock soars on $1.1 billion acquisition deal
- NAV Monitor: U.S. Equity REITs Trade At Higher Discount To NAV In June
- The Inflation That Wasn't
- City Office REIT Announces Dividends for Second Quarter 2025
- City Office REIT: 8.8% Dividend Yield From The Preferreds (NYSE:CIO)
- Buried Treasures: 4 Dramatically Undervalued REITs
Daily Range
6.94 6.95
Year Range
4.19 6.95
- Previous Close
- 6.94
- Open
- 6.94
- Bid
- 6.95
- Ask
- 7.25
- Low
- 6.94
- High
- 6.95
- Volume
- 367
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.69%
- Year Change
- 19.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%