Valute / CAR
CAR: Avis Budget Group Inc
157.66 USD 1.74 (1.12%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CAR ha avuto una variazione del 1.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 153.75 e ad un massimo di 161.15.
Segui le dinamiche di Avis Budget Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
153.75 161.15
Intervallo Annuale
54.03 212.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 155.92
- Apertura
- 156.24
- Bid
- 157.66
- Ask
- 157.96
- Minimo
- 153.75
- Massimo
- 161.15
- Volume
- 2.983 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 107.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- 80.47%
20 settembre, sabato