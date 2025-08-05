QuotazioniSezioni
CAR: Avis Budget Group Inc

157.66 USD 1.74 (1.12%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CAR ha avuto una variazione del 1.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 153.75 e ad un massimo di 161.15.

Segui le dinamiche di Avis Budget Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

CAR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
153.75 161.15
Intervallo Annuale
54.03 212.81
Chiusura Precedente
155.92
Apertura
156.24
Bid
157.66
Ask
157.96
Minimo
153.75
Massimo
161.15
Volume
2.983 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.12%
Variazione Mensile
2.84%
Variazione Semestrale
107.91%
Variazione Annuale
80.47%
20 settembre, sabato