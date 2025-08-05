通貨 / CAR
CAR: Avis Budget Group Inc
155.92 USD 2.77 (1.81%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CARの今日の為替レートは、1.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり153.07の安値と159.37の高値で取引されました。
Avis Budget Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CAR News
- Automakers have resisted raising car prices because of tariffs. That might not last
- 豪州テック株と景気敏感株、FRBの利下げで上昇見込み：マッコーリー
- Australian tech, cyclical stocks set to outperform as Fed eases: Macquarie
- Pros and cons of leasing vs. buying a car
- Avis Budget Group、SRS Investment Managementとの契約を改定
- Avis Budget Group amends agreement with SRS Investment Management
- Can I buy a car before filing Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy?
- Atlanta mom asks Ramsey Show if she should let influencer daughter, 15, who earns about $100K, buy a $50K Jeep
- BMW, I am so breaking up with you
- Avis Budget (CAR) Down 9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Is car loan interest tax deductible?
- Street Calls of the Week
- Hertz: Q2 Earnings Show Some Signs Of Progress (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:HTZ)
- Why Investors Slammed the Brakes on Avis Stock Today
- BofA Securities Analyst Hits The Brakes On Avis Budget Group, Downgrades Stock - Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR)
- Avis Budget double-downgraded: ’Fundamentals don’t support valuation’
- Avis Budget EVP Linnen sells $1.56m in company stock
- Monterey Car Week: Hispano-Suiza 'torpedo' wins top honors, classic car auctions rebound, new concepts revealed
- Florida woman with $30K car loan says her 'engine blew up' — and the warranty won't help. Ramsey hosts respond
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.41%
- RBC Capital upgrades CAR Group stock rating to Outperform on earnings outlook
- CAR Group reports results, issues FY26 guidance
- Avis Budget Stock Declines 22% Since Reporting Q2 Earnings Miss
- BofA Securities reiterates Buy rating on Alphabet stock amid stable KPIs
1日のレンジ
153.07 159.37
1年のレンジ
54.03 212.81
- 以前の終値
- 153.15
- 始値
- 154.48
- 買値
- 155.92
- 買値
- 156.22
- 安値
- 153.07
- 高値
- 159.37
- 出来高
- 1.417 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.81%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.71%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 105.62%
- 1年の変化
- 78.48%
