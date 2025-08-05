통화 / CAR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CAR: Avis Budget Group Inc
157.66 USD 1.74 (1.12%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CAR 환율이 오늘 1.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 153.75이고 고가는 161.15이었습니다.
Avis Budget Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CAR News
- Automakers have resisted raising car prices because of tariffs. That might not last
- 호주 기술주, 경기 민감주, Fed 완화에 따른 실적 개선 전망: Macquarie
- Australian tech, cyclical stocks set to outperform as Fed eases: Macquarie
- Pros and cons of leasing vs. buying a car
- Avis Budget Group, SRS 투자 운용과 계약 수정
- Avis Budget Group amends agreement with SRS Investment Management
- Can I buy a car before filing Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy?
- Atlanta mom asks Ramsey Show if she should let influencer daughter, 15, who earns about $100K, buy a $50K Jeep
- BMW, I am so breaking up with you
- Avis Budget (CAR) Down 9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Is car loan interest tax deductible?
- Street Calls of the Week
- Hertz: Q2 Earnings Show Some Signs Of Progress (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:HTZ)
- Why Investors Slammed the Brakes on Avis Stock Today
- BofA Securities Analyst Hits The Brakes On Avis Budget Group, Downgrades Stock - Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR)
- Avis Budget double-downgraded: ’Fundamentals don’t support valuation’
- Avis Budget EVP Linnen sells $1.56m in company stock
- Monterey Car Week: Hispano-Suiza 'torpedo' wins top honors, classic car auctions rebound, new concepts revealed
- Florida woman with $30K car loan says her 'engine blew up' — and the warranty won't help. Ramsey hosts respond
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.41%
- RBC Capital upgrades CAR Group stock rating to Outperform on earnings outlook
- CAR Group reports results, issues FY26 guidance
- Avis Budget Stock Declines 22% Since Reporting Q2 Earnings Miss
- BofA Securities reiterates Buy rating on Alphabet stock amid stable KPIs
일일 변동 비율
153.75 161.15
년간 변동
54.03 212.81
- 이전 종가
- 155.92
- 시가
- 156.24
- Bid
- 157.66
- Ask
- 157.96
- 저가
- 153.75
- 고가
- 161.15
- 볼륨
- 2.983 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.12%
- 월 변동
- 2.84%
- 6개월 변동
- 107.91%
- 년간 변동율
- 80.47%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K