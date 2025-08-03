Currencies / CAR
CAR: Avis Budget Group Inc
153.21 USD 0.86 (0.56%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CAR exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 152.85 and at a high of 153.40.
Follow Avis Budget Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CAR News
Daily Range
152.85 153.40
Year Range
54.03 212.81
- Previous Close
- 152.35
- Open
- 152.95
- Bid
- 153.21
- Ask
- 153.51
- Low
- 152.85
- High
- 153.40
- Volume
- 50
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- -0.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 102.04%
- Year Change
- 75.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%