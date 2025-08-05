Moedas / CAR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CAR: Avis Budget Group Inc
153.34 USD 0.19 (0.12%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CAR para hoje mudou para 0.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 153.07 e o mais alto foi 155.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Avis Budget Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CAR Notícias
- Automakers have resisted raising car prices because of tariffs. That might not last
- Ações de tecnologia e cíclicas da Austrália devem superar o mercado com cortes do Fed, diz Macquarie
- Australian tech, cyclical stocks set to outperform as Fed eases: Macquarie
- Pros and cons of leasing vs. buying a car
- Avis Budget Group altera acordo com SRS Investment Management
- Avis Budget Group amends agreement with SRS Investment Management
- Can I buy a car before filing Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy?
- Atlanta mom asks Ramsey Show if she should let influencer daughter, 15, who earns about $100K, buy a $50K Jeep
- BMW, I am so breaking up with you
- Avis Budget (CAR) Down 9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Is car loan interest tax deductible?
- Street Calls of the Week
- Hertz: Q2 Earnings Show Some Signs Of Progress (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:HTZ)
- Why Investors Slammed the Brakes on Avis Stock Today
- BofA Securities Analyst Hits The Brakes On Avis Budget Group, Downgrades Stock - Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR)
- Avis Budget double-downgraded: ’Fundamentals don’t support valuation’
- Avis Budget EVP Linnen sells $1.56m in company stock
- Monterey Car Week: Hispano-Suiza 'torpedo' wins top honors, classic car auctions rebound, new concepts revealed
- Florida woman with $30K car loan says her 'engine blew up' — and the warranty won't help. Ramsey hosts respond
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.41%
- RBC Capital upgrades CAR Group stock rating to Outperform on earnings outlook
- CAR Group reports results, issues FY26 guidance
- Avis Budget Stock Declines 22% Since Reporting Q2 Earnings Miss
- BofA Securities reiterates Buy rating on Alphabet stock amid stable KPIs
Faixa diária
153.07 155.00
Faixa anual
54.03 212.81
- Fechamento anterior
- 153.15
- Open
- 154.48
- Bid
- 153.34
- Ask
- 153.64
- Low
- 153.07
- High
- 155.00
- Volume
- 44
- Mudança diária
- 0.12%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.03%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 102.22%
- Mudança anual
- 75.53%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh