货币 / CAR
CAR: Avis Budget Group Inc
156.68 USD 1.47 (0.95%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CAR汇率已更改0.95%。当日，交易品种以低点154.99和高点157.97进行交易。
关注Avis Budget Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
日范围
154.99 157.97
年范围
54.03 212.81
- 前一天收盘价
- 155.21
- 开盘价
- 155.80
- 卖价
- 156.68
- 买价
- 156.98
- 最低价
- 154.99
- 最高价
- 157.97
- 交易量
- 115
- 日变化
- 0.95%
- 月变化
- 2.20%
- 6个月变化
- 106.62%
- 年变化
- 79.35%
