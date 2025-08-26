Valute / BWA
BWA: BorgWarner Inc
44.22 USD 0.21 (0.47%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BWA ha avuto una variazione del -0.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.83 e ad un massimo di 44.51.
Segui le dinamiche di BorgWarner Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BWA News
Intervallo Giornaliero
43.83 44.51
Intervallo Annuale
24.40 44.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 44.43
- Apertura
- 44.51
- Bid
- 44.22
- Ask
- 44.52
- Minimo
- 43.83
- Massimo
- 44.51
- Volume
- 3.080 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 54.40%
- Variazione Annuale
- 21.72%
20 settembre, sabato