BWA: BorgWarner Inc

44.22 USD 0.21 (0.47%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BWA ha avuto una variazione del -0.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.83 e ad un massimo di 44.51.

Segui le dinamiche di BorgWarner Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
43.83 44.51
Intervallo Annuale
24.40 44.70
Chiusura Precedente
44.43
Apertura
44.51
Bid
44.22
Ask
44.52
Minimo
43.83
Massimo
44.51
Volume
3.080 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.47%
Variazione Mensile
4.89%
Variazione Semestrale
54.40%
Variazione Annuale
21.72%
20 settembre, sabato