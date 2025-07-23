Valute / BITF
BITF: Bitfarms Ltd
3.12 USD 0.08 (2.50%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BITF ha avuto una variazione del -2.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.02 e ad un massimo di 3.28.
Segui le dinamiche di Bitfarms Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BITF News
- Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- Bullish Leads Crypto Exchange Rally After Fed Rate Cut, SEC Rule Change
- Stock Market Today: Bitfarms Rises on Strong Retail Momentum
- Le azioni di Bitfarms Ltd toccano il massimo di 52 settimane a $2,76
- Bitfarms Ltd stock hits 52-week high at $2.76
- Tesla, Robo.ai, Rambus, Telesat And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO), Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX)
- Why Check-Cap Shares Are Trading Higher By 183%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), AtlasClear Holdings (AMEX:ATCH)
- Bitfarms Stock: Reset In Progress, Growth Still Deferred (NASDAQ:BITF)
- Bitfarms Shares Slide As Bitcoin Pullback Sparks Crypto Sell-Off - Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Bitfarms stock, citing HPC/AI potential
- Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Bitfarms Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 87% as strategic pivot to HPC/AI accelerates
- Quest Resource (QRHC) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- NEXN Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
- COHR Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
- Coherent (COHR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
- Jacobs' Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss, FY25 EPS View Up
- Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Here's What Investors Must Know Ahead of Jacobs' Q3 Earnings Release
- VanEck Mid-July 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck
- Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
- Coursera (COUR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.02 3.28
Intervallo Annuale
0.68 3.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.20
- Apertura
- 3.03
- Bid
- 3.12
- Ask
- 3.42
- Minimo
- 3.02
- Massimo
- 3.28
- Volume
- 38.795 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.50%
- Variazione Mensile
- 138.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 290.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 48.57%
20 settembre, sabato