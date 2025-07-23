FiyatlarBölümler
BITF
BITF: Bitfarms Ltd

3.12 USD 0.08 (2.50%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BITF fiyatı bugün -2.50% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 3.02 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 3.28 aralığında işlem gördü.

Bitfarms Ltd hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
3.02 3.28
Yıllık aralık
0.68 3.60
Önceki kapanış
3.20
Açılış
3.03
Satış
3.12
Alış
3.42
Düşük
3.02
Yüksek
3.28
Hacim
38.795 K
Günlük değişim
-2.50%
Aylık değişim
138.17%
6 aylık değişim
290.00%
Yıllık değişim
48.57%
21 Eylül, Pazar