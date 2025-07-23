Dövizler / BITF
BITF: Bitfarms Ltd
3.12 USD 0.08 (2.50%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
BITF fiyatı bugün -2.50% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 3.02 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 3.28 aralığında işlem gördü.
Bitfarms Ltd hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
BITF haberleri
- Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- Bullish Leads Crypto Exchange Rally After Fed Rate Cut, SEC Rule Change
- Stock Market Today: Bitfarms Rises on Strong Retail Momentum
- Bitfarms Ltd hisseleri 2,76 dolar ile 52 haftalık zirveye ulaştı
- Bitfarms Ltd stock hits 52-week high at $2.76
- Tesla, Robo.ai, Rambus, Telesat And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO), Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX)
- Why Check-Cap Shares Are Trading Higher By 183%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), AtlasClear Holdings (AMEX:ATCH)
- Bitfarms Stock: Reset In Progress, Growth Still Deferred (NASDAQ:BITF)
- Bitfarms Shares Slide As Bitcoin Pullback Sparks Crypto Sell-Off - Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Bitfarms stock, citing HPC/AI potential
- Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
- Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
- Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Günlük aralık
3.02 3.28
Yıllık aralık
0.68 3.60
- Önceki kapanış
- 3.20
- Açılış
- 3.03
- Satış
- 3.12
- Alış
- 3.42
- Düşük
- 3.02
- Yüksek
- 3.28
- Hacim
- 38.795 K
- Günlük değişim
- -2.50%
- Aylık değişim
- 138.17%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 290.00%
- Yıllık değişim
- 48.57%
21 Eylül, Pazar