APEI: American Public Education Inc
35.92 USD 0.41 (1.13%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio APEI ha avuto una variazione del -1.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.83 e ad un massimo di 36.85.
Segui le dinamiche di American Public Education Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.83 36.85
Intervallo Annuale
13.45 36.85
- Chiusura Precedente
- 36.33
- Apertura
- 36.46
- Bid
- 35.92
- Ask
- 36.22
- Minimo
- 35.83
- Massimo
- 36.85
- Volume
- 391
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- 20.94%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 63.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- 144.52%
20 settembre, sabato