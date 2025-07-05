QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / APEI
APEI: American Public Education Inc

35.92 USD 0.41 (1.13%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio APEI ha avuto una variazione del -1.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.83 e ad un massimo di 36.85.

Il tasso di cambio APEI ha avuto una variazione del -1.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.83 e ad un massimo di 36.85.

APEI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
35.83 36.85
Intervallo Annuale
13.45 36.85
Chiusura Precedente
36.33
Apertura
36.46
Bid
35.92
Ask
36.22
Minimo
35.83
Massimo
36.85
Volume
391
Variazione giornaliera
-1.13%
Variazione Mensile
20.94%
Variazione Semestrale
63.27%
Variazione Annuale
144.52%
