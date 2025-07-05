货币 / APEI
APEI: American Public Education Inc
35.80 USD 0.11 (0.31%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日APEI汇率已更改0.31%。当日，交易品种以低点35.24和高点36.05进行交易。
关注American Public Education Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APEI新闻
- DA Davidson initiates coverage on American Public Education stock with Buy rating
- Is Stride's Investment in Tutoring the Key to Growth Retention?
- APEI appoints James Kenigsberg as interim chief innovation officer
- Walt Disney To Rally More Than 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Aflac (NYSE:AFL), American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)
- American Public Education (APEI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- American Public Education (APEI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- APEI Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue up 7%, strategic simplification underway
- American Public Education earnings missed by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- American Public to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Must Know
- FOXA Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Should Value Investors Buy American Public Education (APEI) Stock?
- Paramount Global Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Comcast's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- APEI or LINC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Is American Public Education (APEI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
- Mattel (MAT) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Here's Why American Public Education (APEI) is a Strong Value Stock
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Stride Stock Tumbles 9% in Past Month: Should You Buy the Dip or Wait?
- Why Fast-paced Mover American Public Education (APEI) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- Are Investors Undervaluing American Public Education (APEI) Right Now?
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 15th
- APEI vs. LINC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Grand Canyon Education Stock: Asset-Light Model Still Has Room To Run (NASDAQ:LOPE)
日范围
35.24 36.05
年范围
13.45 36.31
- 前一天收盘价
- 35.69
- 开盘价
- 35.74
- 卖价
- 35.80
- 买价
- 36.10
- 最低价
- 35.24
- 最高价
- 36.05
- 交易量
- 149
- 日变化
- 0.31%
- 月变化
- 20.54%
- 6个月变化
- 62.73%
- 年变化
- 143.70%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值