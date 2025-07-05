Currencies / APEI
APEI: American Public Education Inc
35.69 USD 0.24 (0.68%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
APEI exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.67 and at a high of 35.95.
Follow American Public Education Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
34.67 35.95
Year Range
13.45 35.96
- Previous Close
- 35.45
- Open
- 35.38
- Bid
- 35.69
- Ask
- 35.99
- Low
- 34.67
- High
- 35.95
- Volume
- 338
- Daily Change
- 0.68%
- Month Change
- 20.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 62.23%
- Year Change
- 142.95%
