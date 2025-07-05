CotationsSections
APEI: American Public Education Inc

35.92 USD 0.41 (1.13%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de APEI a changé de -1.13% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 35.83 et à un maximum de 36.85.

Suivez la dynamique American Public Education Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
35.83 36.85
Range Annuel
13.45 36.85
Clôture Précédente
36.33
Ouverture
36.46
Bid
35.92
Ask
36.22
Plus Bas
35.83
Plus Haut
36.85
Volume
391
Changement quotidien
-1.13%
Changement Mensuel
20.94%
Changement à 6 Mois
63.27%
Changement Annuel
144.52%
