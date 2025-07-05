Devises / APEI
APEI: American Public Education Inc
35.92 USD 0.41 (1.13%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de APEI a changé de -1.13% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 35.83 et à un maximum de 36.85.
Suivez la dynamique American Public Education Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
35.83 36.85
Range Annuel
13.45 36.85
- Clôture Précédente
- 36.33
- Ouverture
- 36.46
- Bid
- 35.92
- Ask
- 36.22
- Plus Bas
- 35.83
- Plus Haut
- 36.85
- Volume
- 391
- Changement quotidien
- -1.13%
- Changement Mensuel
- 20.94%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 63.27%
- Changement Annuel
- 144.52%
20 septembre, samedi