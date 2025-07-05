Moedas / APEI
APEI: American Public Education Inc
35.99 USD 0.03 (0.08%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do APEI para hoje mudou para 0.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.58 e o mais alto foi 36.45.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas American Public Education Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
35.58 36.45
Faixa anual
13.45 36.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.96
- Open
- 36.01
- Bid
- 35.99
- Ask
- 36.29
- Low
- 35.58
- High
- 36.45
- Volume
- 69
- Mudança diária
- 0.08%
- Mudança mensal
- 21.18%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 63.59%
- Mudança anual
- 145.00%
