APEI: American Public Education Inc
36.33 USD 0.37 (1.03%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
APEIの今日の為替レートは、1.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.58の安値と36.47の高値で取引されました。
American Public Education Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
35.58 36.47
1年のレンジ
13.45 36.47
- 以前の終値
- 35.96
- 始値
- 36.01
- 買値
- 36.33
- 買値
- 36.63
- 安値
- 35.58
- 高値
- 36.47
- 出来高
- 390
- 1日の変化
- 1.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 22.32%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 65.14%
- 1年の変化
- 147.31%
