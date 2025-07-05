クォートセクション
通貨 / APEI
APEI: American Public Education Inc

36.33 USD 0.37 (1.03%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

APEIの今日の為替レートは、1.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.58の安値と36.47の高値で取引されました。

American Public Education Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
35.58 36.47
1年のレンジ
13.45 36.47
以前の終値
35.96
始値
36.01
買値
36.33
買値
36.63
安値
35.58
高値
36.47
出来高
390
1日の変化
1.03%
1ヶ月の変化
22.32%
6ヶ月の変化
65.14%
1年の変化
147.31%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K