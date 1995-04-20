Supply Demand WTC

Check My Product

Supply and demand zones are one of the most basic things a beginner forex trader learns.

These zones are so important, price reacts off of them even after years since they first developed.

And with the supply and demand zones indicator, a forex trader might not need to worry about drawing all these historical zones one after the other.





The supply and demand zone indicator accurately draws the supply and demand zones of a currency pair on the chart.

You will find these zones in two colors on your MT4. One is white, which signifies zones that have been retouched recently.

The other zone is painted grey, and it signifies zones that are yet to be touched. And somewhere in the settings, a trader can tweak the indicator to make it display the Fibonacci retracement between zones.





TimeFrame: Choose the timeframe whose zones you want to see on your current chart.

DrawZones: Erases all zones from the chart when set to “false”.

SolidZones: Adds or removes color to the zones.

SolidRetouch: Adds or removes color from zones that have been retouched.

RecolorRetouch: Lets retouched zones gain new color.

RecolorWeakRetouch: Lets weak retouched zones gain new color.

ZoneStrength: No visible effect on the chart.

NoWeakZones: This lets you add or remove weak zones.

DrawEdgePrice: Puts currency pair prices at the edge of each zone.

ZoneWidth: No visible effect on the chart.

ZoneFibs: Displays a Fibonacci retracement tool at the right end of the chart when it’s set to “true” along with “HUDOn”.

FibStyle: No visible effect on the chart.

HUDOn: Puts a triangle at the bottom left corner of the chart that is either upright or upside down, depending on the price direction within two zones.

TimerOn: No visible effect on the chart.

LayerZone: No visible effect on the chart.

LayerHUD: No visible effect on the chart.

CornerHUD: Describes the position where the HUD should be displayed.

PosX: Changes the position of the HUD.

PosY: Changes the position of the HUD.

AlertOn: Alerts you when a zone forms.

AlertPopup: This shows a popup for alerts.

ColorSupStrong: Changes the color of the strong supply zones.

ColorSupWeak: Changes the color of the weak supply zones.

ColorSupRetouch: Changes the color of the retouched supply zones.

ColorDemStrong: Changes the color of the strong demand zones.

ColorDemWeak: Changes the color of the weak demand zones.

ColorDemRetouch: Changes the color of the retouched demand zones.

ColorFib: Changes the color of Fibonacci retracement.

ColorHUDTF: Changes the color of the HUD.

ColorArrowUp: Changes the color of the Up arrow.

ColorArrowDn: Changes the color of the Down arrow.

ColorTimeBack: Changes timeback color.

ColorTimerBar: Changes timer bar color.

ColorShadow: Changes shadow color.

LimitZoneVis: No visible effect on the chart.

SameTFVis: No visible effect on the chart.

ShowOnM1: No visible effect on the chart.

ShowOnM5: No visible effect on the chart.

ShowOnM15: No visible effect on the chart.

ShowOnM30: No visible effect on the chart.

ShowOnH1: No visible effect on the chart.

ShowOnD1: No visible effect on the chart.

ShowOnW1: No visible effect on the chart.

ShowOnMN: No visible effect on the chart.

PriceWidth: No visible effect on the chart.

TimeOffset: No visible effect on the chart.

GlobalVars: No visible effect on the chart.



