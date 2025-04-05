BobBR Scalper

  • Revolutionary AI Trading Concept: We proudly present BobBR Scalper, an innovation that is redefining the financial market! Unlike anything you've ever seen before, our EA uses three advanced strategies based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), providing safe, fast and extremely efficient entries, resulting in consistent profits.
  • Three Secret Strategies: BobBR Scalper is equipped with three exclusive powerful strategies. One of them we can reveal: our EA monitors in real time the DYX index (dollar index) in perfect harmony with the US30 index, accurately identifying confluences between the strength of the dollar and movements of the American market. 
  • Advanced Protection with Small Stop Loss: There is no room for unnecessary risks here. Each trade is protected by a small, strategically defined stop loss, significantly reducing risk and offering essential security for your capital. Trade with peace of mind and maximum confidence.
  • Safe Smart Auto Exit: Our innovative technology automatically identifies impending swings and reversals, closing potentially losing positions before they can impact your capital levels. On the other hand, it allows winning trades to reach their maximum profit potential safely and intelligently, optimizing your gains and minimizing losses.

    • ZERO Risk of Losses: Intelligent AI Hedge Protection Strategy, new concept in supreme trading, zero risk of big losses due to AI Hedge Protection Strategy, we are always protected and on a terrible day in the worst case scenario we will come out at 0x0.

    • Only 15 Minutes Daily: BobBR Scalper is optimized for maximum operational efficiency, requiring only 15 minutes of activity per day. This short period is enough to generate safe and consistent results, eliminating the risk of impulsive decisions or greed. Tomorrow will always be a new day of opportunity.

    • Perfect for Challenges and Professional Money Management: Ideal for ambitious traders who want to conquer challenges on proprietary trading desks. We guarantee your approval in less than 15 days and offer full support in the management of your approved account, ensuring continuous growth and professional results in professional trading.

    • Multi-Dimensional AI Strategy: BobBR Scalper is designed to profit in any market condition, be it uptrend, downtrend, or sideways markets. Our multi-dimensional approach ensures consistent profits regardless of the direction of the movements.

    • New AI-Based Directional Tick Momentum Strategy with ChatGPT Confirmation: A pioneering innovation in the financial industry. Our exclusive use of Advanced Artificial Intelligence to monitor and analyze the directional momentum of market ticks in real-time, automatically validating signals through an intelligent notification by ChatGPT. This disruptive and innovative approach significantly reduces false entries and ensures specific and accurate trades, providing absolute confidence in every trading decision.
    • MEGA SCALPER: All the sets, strategy and methods mentioned + AI provides a robust high volatility mega scalper strategy, we know where to enter, where to go and where to exit, making the most of the movement and profiting safely.
    • Transform your Experience with BobBR Scalper: Discover the full potential of this revolutionary technology. BobBR Scalper offers unparalleled security, consistency and efficiency, boosting your success in the financial market.

    Try it now and see a fundamental transformation in your trading: Smart Profits and Real Results with BobBR Scalper.

    RECOMMENDATION:

    US30

    TF: M1

    Minimum deposit 100usd

    Raw spread account

    Leverage 500

    Broker: Fusion Markets, Ic Markets, Tickmill, FP Markets or any other low spread broker


    aerodrop
    20
    aerodrop 2025.04.06 18:14 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    Gabriel Felipe Sanita
    331
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Gabriel Felipe Sanita 2025.04.07 14:43
    Count on me for your success and stay tuned for news
    Rispondi alla recensione