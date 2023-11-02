Trend Follower MQLSquare MT4

3

Choose your desired lot size and profit target, and watch the magic happen !


Introducing the Trend Follower EA, your ultimate trend-tracking trading assistant. This intelligent algorithm tirelessly follows market trends and trades in the chosen direction until your profit target in dollars is met.


Additionally, we offer a unique "Single Cycle" option. When activated (strongly recommended), the EA automatically removes itself from your chart after reaching its profit goal. It patiently waits for you to reattach it, ready for a fresh start.


To optimize performance, it's advised to allow for a high percentage of drawdown, as this expert advisor requires ample liquidity to excel (recommended: $10,000 for trading gold).


You have the flexibility to set the algorithm's start time, down to the hour and minute, and even filter specific days of the week for trading.


This EA shines when the market is stable and trending, particularly on 5-minute to 30-minute charts. For the optimal results, consider launching the algorithm during the Asia session (midnight in Europe).


It performs exceptionally well on XAUUSD, making it the ideal choice for gold trading enthusiasts.


Feel free to reach out if you have any questions or need assistance – we're here to help!


Live Performance

