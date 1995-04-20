Order management calculater
- Indicatori
- Madzhid Forgani
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 1 giugno 2023
This indicator graphically displays profit ($),risk/reward and % of risk according SL&TP Open orders on Current Symbol.
when you open orders on current symbol and set StoplLoss and TakeProfit this indicator automatically calculate Risk/Reward and calculate %risk Of Equity Account that your order get stop Loss.
If you trade on several symbols at the same time, you can install the indicator on each one separately and see the relevant calculations on each one.