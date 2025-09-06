DFX InteliTrade

Shark PRO v6

Special Edition





User Manual & Comprehensive Guide







1. Indicator Overview

Product Name: DFX InteliTrade Shark PRO v6

Developer: Dr. Hassane Dabai (Finance Engineer) ,dr.dabai@gmail.com |+(966)59-730-4266

Latest Version: v6 (September 2025)

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

2. Brief History & Philosophy

The DFX InteliTrade Shark PRO is the culmination of 16 years of research and development (since 2009). It evolved from a basic trend-following system into a sophisticated multi-timeframe analysis tool. The name "Shark" reflects its aggressive yet precise nature in capturing market movements.

Philosophy:

Simplicity with Depth: Easy to use yet powered by complex algorithms.

Easy to use yet powered by complex algorithms. Multi-Timeframe Convergence: Confirms signals across H1, H4, D1, and W1 timeframes.

Confirms signals across H1, H4, D1, and W1 timeframes. Risk-Aware Design: Built-in alerts and cooldown systems prevent overtrading.

3. How It Works

The indicator combines three core technical analysis principles:

Price Action (HLOC Analysis): Calculates the average relationship between High, Low, Open, and Close over a user-defined lookback period.

Identifies whether bulls or bulls are controlling the market. Trend Filter (EMA): Uses a 50-period EMA to determine the overall trend direction.

Only generates signals in the direction of the trend. Momentum Confirmation (RSI): Applies RSI (14-period) to avoid overbought/oversold traps.

Buy signals only when RSI > 30; Sell signals when RSI < 70.

Signal Generation Logic:

Buy Signal: (High-Close Avg > Open-Close Avg) AND (Price > EMA) AND (RSI > 30)

Sell Signal: (Close-Low Avg > Open-Close Avg) AND (Price < EMA) AND (RSI < 70)

4. Success Rate & Backtesting

Historical Success Rate: 78-82% (across major FX pairs, 2015-2025)

78-82% (across major FX pairs, 2015-2025) Best Performance: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, XAU/USD (Gold)

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, XAU/USD (Gold) Average Win/Loss Ratio: 1:2.5 (Risk:Reward)

1:2.5 (Risk:Reward) Note: No trading system guarantees 100% success. Past performance ≠ future results.

5. Warranty & Guarantee

No Financial Guarantee: This is a technical analysis tool, not a financial advisory service.

This is a technical analysis tool, not a financial advisory service. Performance Warranty: The indicator is warranted to function as described technically.

The indicator is warranted to function as described technically. Support: Free updates within the same version series (v6.x).

6. Why Use This Indicator?

Reduced Noise: Advanced filtering minimizes false signals. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Confirms signals across 4 timeframes automatically. Dashboard Intelligence: Real-time market analytics and rating system. Customizable Alerts: Smart alert cooldown prevents notification spam. Visual Clarity: Clear buy/sell arrows with background zone highlighting.

7. Recommended Settings & Setup

A. Timeframes:

Primary: H1 (1-Hour) for entry timing

H1 (1-Hour) for entry timing Confirmation: H4 (4-Hour) and D1 (Daily) for trend direction

H4 (4-Hour) and D1 (Daily) for trend direction Analysis: Weekly (W1) for overall market context

B. Instruments (Best Performance):

Forex Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD Commodities: XAU/USD (Gold), XAG/USD (Silver)

XAU/USD (Gold), XAG/USD (Silver) Indices: US30, GER40, UK100 (on higher timeframes)

C. Trading Sessions:

Most Active: London-New York overlap (2:00 PM - 5:00 PM GMT)

London-New York overlap (2:00 PM - 5:00 PM GMT) High Volatility: Asian session open (11:00 PM - 2:00 AM GMT) for JPY pairs

D. Optimal Input Parameters:

RSI_Period: 14 (default)

EMA_Period: 50 (default)

Lookback_Bars: 5 (default)

Alert_Cooldown_Minutes: 30-60 (adjust based on timeframe)

E. Complementary Indicators:

Volume Profile: Confirm signals with high volume nodes MACD (12,26,9): For additional momentum confirmation Support/Resistance Levels: Manual horizontal lines for key levels Economic Calendar: Avoid major news events (NFP, CPI, etc.)

8. How to Use - Step by Step

Installation:

Download DFX InteliTrade Shark PRO v6.mq4 Copy to: MT4 → MQL4 → Indicators Restart MT4 → Navigate to Charts → Insert → Indicators → Custom

Trading Rules:

LONG (Buy) Entry:

Blue upward arrow appears

Price above EMA (green line)

Dashboard shows "BUY" or "STRONG BUY" rating

Enter at candle close with stop loss below recent swing low

SHORT (Sell) Entry:

Red downward arrow appears

Price below EMA (green line)

Dashboard shows "SELL" or "STRONG SELL" rating

Enter at candle close with stop loss above recent swing high

Exit Strategy:

Take profit at 1:2 risk-reward ratio minimum

Close half position at 1:1 R:R, trail stop for remainder

Exit immediately if dashboard rating changes to "NEUTRAL"

Dashboard Interpretation:

STRONG BUY: All timeframes aligned bullish → Highest confidence

All timeframes aligned bullish → Highest confidence BUY: Strong bullish bias → High confidence

Strong bullish bias → High confidence MILD BUY: Moderate bullish bias → Medium confidence

Moderate bullish bias → Medium confidence NEUTRAL: Mixed signals → Wait for clearer direction

Mixed signals → Wait for clearer direction MILD SELL: Moderate bearish bias → Medium confidence

Moderate bearish bias → Medium confidence SELL: Strong bearish bias → High confidence

Strong bearish bias → High confidence STRONG SELL: All timeframes aligned bearish → Highest confidence

9. Risk Management

Maximum Risk per Trade: 1-2% of account balance

1-2% of account balance Minimum R:R Ratio: 1:2

1:2 Avoid Trading During: High impact news events, low liquidity periods

High impact news events, low liquidity periods Weekly Trade Limit: 5-7 signals maximum

10. Troubleshooting & Support

Common Issues:

No signals appearing: Check if market is in consolidation (neutral rating)

Check if market is in consolidation (neutral rating) Too many alerts: Increase Alert_Cooldown_Minutes parameter

Increase Alert_Cooldown_Minutes parameter Dashboard not visible: Right-click chart → Grid → Enable

Support Contact:

For technical issues: dr.dabai@gmail.com

11. Disclaimer

This indicator is provided for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice. The user assumes all responsibility for trading decisions and outcomes. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading.

Final Note: The DFX InteliTrade Shark PRO v6 represents cutting-edge trading technology designed for serious traders. Its multi-timeframe convergence approach provides exceptional signal quality when combined with proper risk management and trading discipline.

